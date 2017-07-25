Pro-Life Groups to Show Abortion on Jumbotron Outside Kentucky's Last Abortion Clinic

(Photo: Created Equal) The pro-life activist group Created Equal holding a demonstration outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Ohio.

A pair of pro-life activist groups will hold a demonstration outside Kentucky's last abortion clinic on Wednesday where they plan to the aftermath of an abortion procedure on a large screen for the public to see.

Operation Save America and Created Equal will use an 8-foot-tall and 16-foot-wide Jumbotron to show what actually happens to a baby during an abortion in front of Louisville's EMW Women's Surgical Center on Wednesday.

In comments emailed to The Christian Post, Created Equal National Director Mark Harrington explained that Kentucky "is ground zero in the abortion wars."

"The pro-life movement needs to focus on making Kentucky the first abortion free state in America," Harrington said.

Harrington also told CP about the power of the Jumbotron video, explaining that it is "the most effective use of our resources because it bypasses the fake news media with an uncensored message that goes directly to the people."

"People stop and pick up tons of our literature after seeing the Jumbotron video. They eagerly want to know more about abortion," he continued.

The pro-life groups' protest comes as EMW is suing to remain open after the state's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin ordered the clinic to be shut down in March for violating state law.

"EMW's lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Louisville, calls the order 'blatantly unconstitutional' and asks a federal judge to bar the Bevin administration from revoking the EMW clinic's license," reported the Courier-Journal earlier this year.

"EMW, joined in its lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union, said the clinic already complies with the law and says that if the state succeeds in forcing it to close, 'abortion will be effectively banned in the commonwealth.'"

While this will be the first time that Created Equal has demonstrated at the Louisville clinic, it is not the first time their Jumbotron video has made a public appearance.

Created Equal's controversial video was first displayed at the 2012 March for Life in Washington, D.C., the largest annual pro-life gathering in the United States.

When asked by CP if such displays inflame more than they inform, Harrington responded that "while anger is sometimes a response to our images, it is in no way the only reaction we see."

"Some are shocked into silence, others express horror that these images are real, and others are struck by deep sadness. Many confess that they had 'no idea abortion looked like that,'" said Harrington.

Harrington also argued that the images merely bring to the surface preexisting tensions, drawing a parallel to how the Civil Rights Movement's nonviolent tactics did not cause racist violence, but simply brought it to light.

"The tension present at Dr. King's demonstrations was a result of racism, not the tactic of nonviolent disobedience," added Harrington.

"Likewise, the tension present at Created Equal's activities is a result of the ageism that lies under the surface. When we bring this grisly truth out into the open, the tension that has long been ignored is finally revealed."