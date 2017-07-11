Do You Have a Problem With Pride?

Pastor Mark Driscoll of Trinity Church in Scottsdale, Arizona, has opened up about his struggles with pride, admitting that he was "filled with self-righteousness" and "condemnation of others," before he learned of God's grace.

"There are times, if I'm honest, that I struggle to understand the soul-saving, eternity-altering, life-changing grace of God — both in my life and the life of others, including the people who have hurt me the most," Driscoll wrote in a devotional on his website on Monday.

"I do believe in the gracious grace of God but confess to not remembering it sometimes as passionately and completely as I should," he added, noting that the New Testament is full of Christians reminding others of the grace of God.

