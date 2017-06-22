Prodigy Cause of Death News: Official Report Delayed

Fans of Mobb Deep will have to wait for a few more weeks before they get to learn the cause of death of the group's co-founder, Prodigy.

(Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson)A photo of the late rapper Prodigy of the group Mobb Deep.

According to a report by TMZ, the rapper's autopsy is now completed, but the Clark County Medical Examiner will not release an official cause of death to the public yet until results of the toxicology tests are available. A full toxicology report ordinarily takes six to eight weeks to be submitted.

Toxicology tests are known to reveal drug use, but waiting for the results of this test when it comes to determining Prodigy's cause of death does not in insinuate that drugs were a factor to the rapper's demise. Authorities told TMZ that the Clark County Medical Examiner conducts these as a routine even though there are no indications of drug use.

Prodigy passed away on Tuesday morning, June 20, in Las Vegas just days after performing in the city. He was 42 years old.

His publicist told TMZ that "a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth."

At the time, the publicist went on to add that "the exact cause of death has not been determined."

''It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary N.Y. rap duo Mobb Deep,'' the statement read, according to the Boston Globe. ''We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family's privacy at this time.''

The rapper was born Albert Johnson. He met Kejuan Muchita when both of them were freshman students at Manhattan's High School of Art and Design. With their shared love of hip hop, they eventually formed Mobb Deep, with Johnson taking on the stage name Prodigy and Muchita using the moniker Havoc.

Two of their greatest hits during their hip hop career as a duo are "Quiet Storm" and "Shook Ones."