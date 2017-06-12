'Produce 101' Season 2 News: Lee Woo Jin Talks About Kang Daniel Bromance

Korea's large-scale reality boy band survival series "Produce 101" has seen as many downs as ups this season. Despite saying goodbye to the series, alums have seen success outside of the show. Trainees such as Lee Woo Jin have gained popularity.

Youtube/Mnet Official Screengrab from 'Produce 101' season 2 episode 9

In a recent interview, former "Produce 101" contestant Woo Jin spilled the details about the popular bromance with fellow contestant Kang Daniel.

"It's true that I'm close with Kang Daniel, but I didn't know it would be called a 'bromance,'" said Woo Jin shared during the interview. "The power of editing was strong. It was thanks to him that the public found out more about me. I'm grateful for him."

According to the trainee, he and Daniel do not often communicate, as they do not tend to pay close attention to their phones. Perhaps this is because of their packed schedules.

Aside from his newfound popularity, Woo Jin is grateful that Daniel helped him out with his dancing. "I learned from him about the talents that idols need to have," he added.

The "Produce 101" alum admitted that he talks with other trainees from Brand New Music since their agencies are close to each other. Whenever they cross paths, he said that they would buy him something to eat at the convenience store.

Not all trainees, however, are as enthusiastic as Woo Jin. After Jang Moon Bok was eliminated, he was in a stump. The 27th placer did not know what to do next when he was booted out of the show.

Woo Jin was eliminated in "Produce 101" season 2 episode 10. Brand New Music trainees who still have a shot at winning the show are Park Woo Jin, Lee Dae Hwi, and Im Young Min.

Woo Jin is a trainee of Media Line Entertainment. Prior to appearing on Mnet's "Produce 101" season 2, he appeared on "The Voice Kids" in 2013.

More updates should follow.