'Produce 101' Season 2 Spoilers: Kang Daniel Issues Apology for Alleged Foul Play

Kang Daniel of "Produce 101" season 2 found himself in the hot seat recently after he placed the title of the song which he planned to use on the show in his Instagram description, breaking one of the major rules of the hit reality TV program. Following the incident, he issued an apology for the alleged foul play.

Facebook/produce101Promotional photo for "Produce 101" season 2

On May 5, Kang was included in the top 60 trainees who will advance to the next round of the competition. He was not only one of the top contestants but was also the one who got the most number of votes. Shortly after the episode aired, the performer was criticized for allegedly swaying the voters through his Instagram account.

Previously, it was reported that contestants who mention any "Produce 101"-related information on their social media accounts will get a 10-point penalty. Depending on the severity of the case, the trainee is also at risk of being removed from the variety show.

To address the issue, Kang issued an apology to his fans and critics, saying that he forgot the rules of the show when he posted the information on his Instagram account.

While other fans of "Produce 101" were satisfied with Kang's apology, some are still not ready to accept his apology. In fact, some critics are now even urging the show to castigate Kang so as to be fair with the other contestants who do their best to keep the rules of the show.

Addressing Kang's critics, a representative from "Produce 101" issued a statement saying that they will have a closer look at what happened and take proper action based on the result of their investigation. "We have seen the controversy and are looking into what has happened. We will discuss the actions that will be taken after we figure out the situation," said the representative.

Right now, "Produce 101" is still the most watched TV program in Korea based on the Content Power Index. Other top-rated shows on the list are "Youn's Kitchen," "My Ugly Duckling," "Whisper," "Infinite Challenge," "Happy Together," "Perfect Wife" and "Mystery Queen."