'Project Cars 2' Developers Aim High: '60 FPS or Death'

The dev studio of "Project Cars 2" may just be living up to their name, as Slightly Mad promises to give players the best and most advanced virtual driving experience out there.

Project Cars Official Website "Project Cars 2" promotional image

As a highly detailed simulation racing game, "Project Cars 2" will have a lot of things going on at once as the title is expected to render dozens of detailed vehicles on screen, inside as well as outside. Rod Chong, Chief Operating Officer for Slightly Mad Studios, explained that their ambitions for the game lie beyond even that.

The studio wants "Project Cars 2" to be so good that professional drivers could use it to add to their training, and to do that, they must deliver way beyond the "fast food" racing that's common today.

With their new racing game, players will have to put themselves in the mindset of a real racer to progress. "You do have to think. You have to use your brain a little bit," the COO said.

While players don't necessarily have to learn every nut and bolt of their car, unlike real, professional race drivers, players will still have to learn all the nuances that come with their virtual vehicle. "You have to challenge yourself a little bit," Chong explained to GameSpot

To deliver that split-second response crucial to the game's immersion, Chong noted that the dev team for "Project Cars 2" is pushing the envelope just to deliver a smooth driving simulation. "Our bare minimum is 60 frames per second. It must be 60 frames per second or death," he stated.

"The feeling of the car is not there [if the frame rate is] below that. Or if you're in VR, you start getting ill below 60 frames per second," Chong explained further, noting how this threshold is crucial to the game's success.

According to Chong, to meet this goal, the team "had to really push hard to optimise, optimise, optimise" while maintaining the beautifully rendered racetracks and the accurate physics simulations that make "Project Cars 2" one of the most advanced racing sims ever when it comes out on Sep. 22 for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.