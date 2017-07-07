'Project Cars 2' Features 180 Cars From 35 Elite Manufacturers; New Weather System Available

"Project Cars 2" has unveiled its complete car roster, which consists of over 180 units from all car manufacturers including Audi, Aston Martin, BMW and Bentley. In total, the list features 35 elite brands, with each vehicle representing a moment in time or an era in racing such that the history and beauty of motorsport are captured by the game.

ProjectCarsGame.com "Project Cars 2" promotional image

According to the official press release, the list reflects the "nine disciplines of motorsport" as well as the 29 motorsport series that is included in "Project Cars 2," PC Gamer reported. Motorsport series games such as IndyCar, Oval tracks and Rallycross are featured.

To assemble the list, Slightly Mad Studios closely worked with 35 car manufacturers and researched every aspect of the cars in order to digitally recreate them for the game. All cars models are "fully licensed" and "fully approved" by manufacturers to be used in the game.

Among the cars featured in "Project Cars 2" are the 2018 Formula X, 201 Aston Martin Vantage GT12, 2016 Ford GT LM GMT and the Volkswagen Polo RX Supercar, VideoGamer.com reported. The first "Project Cars" game only exhibited 74 cars.

"Each car has been faithfully built to exacting standards, with architecture that has been approved by each and every automaker, and handling that has been tested and approved by half-a-dozen real-world drivers," Slightly Mad Studios said in a statement.

Aside from the cars, Slightly Mad Studios paid attention to the other aspects of the game as well. "Project Cars 2" has impressive weather cycles that affect how a particular race goes. From the original "Project Cars" release, the sequel now has a dynamic and seasonal weather system, also known as LiveTrack 3.0, which is a first in the racing game genre.

LiveTrack 3.0 not only changes the weather in-game depending on the season, but the GPS data available in the game now enables it to accurately determine the sun's position at any given time of the year. It affects visibility during the game, making it more realistic for players. The changes in the weather also force players to adjust conditions and cars that are better suited for a particular weather.

"Project Cars 2" will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC starting Sept. 22.