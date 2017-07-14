'Project CARS 2' Gameplay News: Developers Reveal Up to 130 Track Layouts, 180 Vehicles Lineup

Slightly Mad Studios Promotional image for Project CARS 2

As the development of "Project CARS 2" continues, developers recently revealed that the game will feature as many as 130 track layouts and up to 180 unique vehicles from various high-end automobile brands.

Players of "Project CARS 2" will unlikely run out of track layouts and environments to try as there will be at least 60 types of tracks and 130 different layouts to experience in the game.

"These 60 tracks have been carefully chosen to reflect the 9 motorsport disciplines and 29 series that come with Project CARS 2," said the game's official website.

Slightly Mad Studios added: "With 4 seasons of weather, day-and-night transitions, ice, snow, mist, wind, rain and more affecting grip corner-by-corner on groundbreaking 'living' tracks, these 60 tracks in Project CARS 2 express the authenticity and beauty of motorsport."

Most of the tracks were inspired by locations in Europe, including the Azure Coast and Knockhill Racing Circuit that will both feature up to five different layouts. Cadwell Park, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo E Dino Ferrari Imola, Le Mans Karting International, Circuit de 24 Heures Du Mans and the Mercedes-Benz Driving Events Ice Track will also be included, as well as several others.

Meanwhile, tracks based on North American locations are also in the game, including the California Highway, the Daytona International Speedway, the Long Beach Street Circuit, Mojave, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and more.

Some tracks from the Asia & Oceania regions were also included, such as the Dubai Kartdrome, Fuji, the Zhuhai International Circuit, and Ruapuna Park.

Meanwhile, as for the vehicle choices, "Projects CARS 2" will not fall short of those as well. The game will feature as many as 180 cars "curated from the world's most elite brands in order to reflect the 9 disciplines of motorsport and 29 motorsport series in-game," according to the developers.

While a few of the vehicles are still marked "to be announced (TBA)," the game's website already shows a very wide array of race cars to be expected when "Project CARS 2" launches. As also earlier reported, at least nine Porsche-branded vehicles are included in the game.

The upcoming motorsport racing simulation video game is developed by Slightly Mad Studios and will be published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. "Project CARS 2" will be released on Sept. 22.