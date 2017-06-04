'Project CARS 2' Roster Gets Nine Porsche Vehicles

The roster of the upcoming Motorsport simulation video game, "Project CARS 2," will be getting nine Porsche vehicles.

Slightly Mad StudiosPromotional image for "Project CARS 2."

The nine Porsche additions confirmed for the "Project CARS 2" roster are the 1976 Porsche 936, 1977 Porsche 935, 1984 Porsche 962C Langheck, 1984 Porsche 962C, 1998 Porsche 911 GT1, 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport, 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 R, 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and the 2016 Porsche 918 Spyder.

The Porsche racing cars were announced for the "Project CARS 2" lineup through the second episode of the game's film series teaser called "Built by Drivers," which featured one of the 10 Porsche factory drivers today, Patrick Long.

In the said episode, Long stated, "My involvement with Project CARS came from a very pure driver-engineer relationship, working with them on tuning Porsche's products to relate back to the user in the crispest and most authentic way."

Long is the only American factory driver for Porsche and has had several class wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2004 and 2007. He also had success racing at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2009, the Petit Le Mans in 2005 through 2007, and at the Mobil One 12 Hours of Sebring in 2005.

The second "Built by Drivers" installment showed Long while driving his own Porsche. Then, he appeared to be at the Slightly Mad Studios office, as he worked behind a computer-generated steering wheel to simulate the experience of driving a Porsche car on one a "Project CARS 2" race track.

British race car driver Chris Goodwin of the McLaren Automotive and the McLaren 720S were also featured in the first episode of "Built by Drivers."

"Project CARS 2" is just one of the motorsport simulation video games that were able to benefit from the ending of the car brand's exclusive 16-year deal with Electronic Arts in late 2016. In April, Sony PlayStation announced that Porsche vehicles were included in the upcoming "Gran Turismo Sport," which is expected to be released later this year.

"Project CARS 2" will be released by Bandai Namco Entertainment on Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year.