'Project Re Fantasy' News, Updates: Game Coming to PS4?; Persona Director Shares Hopes for New Franchise

"Project Re Fantasy," an upcoming franchise by "Persona" director Katsura Hashino, could be coming to the PlayStation 4.

Hashino is best known for the "Persona" game series and "Shin Megami Tensei."

But now, he is working on a new franchise called "Project Re Fantasy" under his new studio, Studio Zero, an in-house department created by Atlus, Gematsu confirmed. In Studio Zero, Hashino is working with artist Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro.

There are no announcements yet about what platforms will be used for the game or what kind of game it is. However, a job listing might be indicating that "Project Re Fantasy" will come out on the PlayStation 4.

The listing for Atlus found on the Japanese careers website Levtech Creators said that the job is for "the production of character motions in a newly in-development PlayStation 4 game," which was also described as a "traditional RPG."

The job coordinator also commented that the company that posted the listing is known for a popular worldwide game series, and that one of its instalments has sold over 1.5 million in the market.

IGN reported that Hashino's "Persona 5" sold over 1.5 million in sales early in 2017, which could confirm that the job listing is for the director's new franchise, "Project Re Fantasy."

Meanwhile, Hashino shared what he aims to achieve with his upcoming fantasy-based game.

"The problem with games set in the modern day is that it's easy to go too far and make something that seems unrealistic," the director said.

"Stepping further into a world of illusion, we can discard the paradigm of the modern world and look at the fundamental things that make humans tick. What makes us upset, or want to compete, or endure conflict, where do we see human weakness or strength, the things in common that are relatable to people alive today, which also touched the lives of people in the past," Hashino added.