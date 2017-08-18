'Project Runway' News: Designers Tackle Various Sizes Ranging from 0 to 22

Facebook/projectrunway/ "Project Runway" season 16 premieres Thursday, Aug. 17.

Heidi Klum dished on a few details about a task that designers from the 16th "Project Runway" season were not too happy about.

For the first time in "Project Runway" history, the designers have been tasked to work on different body types and sizes from size 0 to 22. However, the contestants, according to the 44-year-old model, "weren't too happy about it."

Klum says that they should have incorporated such variety years ago. Nevertheless, she is happy that they finally get to do this now.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Klum said that the designers should be more realistic. When they step out of this competition, clients will not always have a runway figure.

"You have to dress real people, and real people come in different sizes: short, tall, more voluptuous, skinny." She continued, "There is many of us, and so a real designer needs to know how to do that. So get with it."

Apart from the actual runway competition, tensions will rise when one of the designers describes the plus-size models' dress form as "too fat."

"My form is also too fat, like so fat, so it's different," ChaCha said of the short dress he is making.

Sentell McDonald was quick to respond, suggesting an alternative for "too fat." While he offered "oversized" and "curvy," another contestant, Kenya Freeman, retorted saying that she calls these voluptuous models, "plus size."

Klum will reprise her role as the show's host, while Tim Gunn will continue to serve as the contestants' mentor. Marie Claire creative director Nina Garcia and designer Zac Posen will compose the judging panel.

This season, "Project Runway" has called in help from a number of guest judges. Viewers can expect to see Demi Lovato, Maddie Ziegler, Katie Holmes, and more on the panel.

"Project Runway" season 16 returns to Lifetime on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 8 p.m. ET.