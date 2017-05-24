Project Scorpio News: Framerate Limitations Will Not Be Imposed on Games for the Console, According to Microsoft

Power is one word that has been associated with Microsoft's Project Scorpio console a lot over the course of its development, and fans and developers can apparently expect that its full power will be made accessible.

Just recently, the corporate vice president for Xbox and Windows gaming platform at Microsoft, Mike Ybarra, cleared things up with regards to how much of Scorpio's latent power developers may tap into.

According to Ybarra, "Developers are free to choose how they use the power of Project Scorpio for games." He added that there will be no limitations set on framerates or fidelity.

This is potentially very good news for gamers who had concerns that some of the new console's potential may be walled off.

After all, as Ybarra also shared on Twitter, games are expected to work on both the Xbox One and Project Scorpio, clarifying that the new console will not be a replacement for Microsoft's current-gen platform.

Still, given that framerate limitations will not be imposed, that could mean that games played on the Scorpio will look significantly better than the same ones played on the Xbox One.

Microsoft's new console is widely expected to be quite the powerhouse once it is officially released.

According to the console's official website, "true 4K gaming" will be made possible by this platform and it will also feature 6 Teraflops of graphical processing power. The console will also come with 1TB of HDD storage as well as 12 GB GDDR5 memory.

The console will also make use of a vapor chamber and centrifugal fan to make sure that its engine remains cool even as it provides players with hours of gaming.

At this point, there is still no specific release date set for the Project Scorpio console, though it is expected to be made available sometime during the upcoming holiday season.