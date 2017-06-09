Project Scorpio News: Release Date Revealed?; Microsoft's New Teaser Hints at October Arrival [PHOTO, VIDEO]

Microsoft recently released new teasers for the Project Scorpio in time for the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 that's taking place this June. One patient and observant fan pointed out that the videos might have subtlety hinted at the upcoming console's release date.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Microsoft will allegedly announce Project Scorpio's release date at E3 2017. PICTURED: Microsoft Xbox displays Battlefield 1 at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing.

Twitter user @XboxIngame analyzed Microsoft's "Feel the Power" teaser for Project Scorpio frame by frame. He spotted a detail around the 0.5 second mark that alluded that the new console will be in the market by Oct. 13.

Specifically, the teaser had the text "X10S101-317" on a platform that depicted a crowded place. The code "X10S" is supposed to refer to Project Scorpio, while "101317" alluded to a calendar date.

Some believe the Twitter fan could be right on the mark as Oct. 13 falls on a Friday. When Microsoft released Xbox One in 2013, the company also picked a Friday date. The date also coincided with Microsoft's earlier pronouncements that the device will likely come out in the fall, in time for holiday shopping.

Project Scorpio, which has been rumored to be in development since early 2016, has been described as more powerful than Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro. The latter arrived in the market in September 2016 and has been making brisk sales.

Microsoft is expected to unveil more details, including the new Xbox console's price, during E3's June 13 to June 15 event at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Along with confirming Project Scorpio's release, the Microsoft booth at the E3 is also expected to showcase games that can be enjoyed on the new console suck as "Crackdown 3," "State of Decay 2" and a still-undisclosed game from the developers of "Halo."