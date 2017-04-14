Project Scorpio Release News: When Can Players Expect to Hear More About the Games This Console Will Support?

The folks over at Microsoft finally revealed more about their new console, currently known as Project Scorpio, as it shared new details about its specs and capabilities. But as interesting as those revelations may be, many gamers are still waiting for other bits of essential information to be shared.

Microsoft's Project Scorpio console is currently expected to be made available sometime during the 2017 holiday season

To be more specific, many people still want to hear about which upcoming games may be able to take advantage of Project Scorpio's impressive capabilities.

Now, it is worth noting here that the new console essentially already possesses a full library of games since all the titles that can be played on the Xbox One are also expected to remain playable on Project Scorpio.

Still, it seems like people want to hear more about some new games - ones that could really tap into the potential of Microsoft's newest offering - and they may be able to do so in the not too distant future.

Microsoft's Albert Penello sat down recently for an interview with Major Nelson (Larry Hryb), and among the things he talked about were games for Project Scorpio, SegmentNext reported. Penello hinted that more details about the games that the new console will support are coming soon and that they may even be shared during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in June.

Developers are still staying quiet right now with regards to what new games may eventually be hosted by Project Scorpio, but players should know that there may be some interesting titles in the works, including ones that could be fully capable of taking advantage of this new console's virtual reality capabilities.

It is a waiting game right now for players eager to hear more about what this new console will offer, but with E3 2017 just two months away, the revelations they seek are coming sooner rather than later.

