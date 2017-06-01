Project Scorpio Release Date News: Xbox to Launch New Console During the Holidays

The highly-anticipated Xbox Project Scorpio will be launched during the holidays.

Facebook/xboxA Promotional image of a white Xbox One S unit

According to reports, the upcoming Xbox One console, dubbed as Scorpio, is expected to be released during the Christmas season of this year. Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft's Xbox, indirectly indicated that it is still early to announce the release date just yet. However, Spencer also said that he will speak to their developers who are currently working on games intended for the next holiday so he could provide information to their customers.

Now, everything makes sense. It is still the second quarter of the year, meaning there is still plenty of time for developers to complete Project Scorpio. Information, however, should come a few months earlier. Spencer said that it is important for them to provide their customers with information so they could decide which game console to buy.

Having said that, customers and fans might get the chance to catch a first glimpse of the completed Xbox One Scorpio including all the details like price and official release date next month. Last February, Xbox has announced on Twitter that there will be an event this coming June 11 at 2 p.m. PDT.

The ideal time for Xbox to release Project Scorpio is during the season of giving — Christmas. It is typically during this holiday season when people make huge decisions on what presents to give.

According to other reports, Spencer was asked if the release date for Scorpio is subject to change, and he stated that there are no issues with the schedule. Tech enthusiasts should expect Xbox to follow it.

Scorpio will be unveiled hopefully in the coming weeks. Potential customers should know that it most likely will not come cheap. With all the latest tech and advanced parts powering a single box, it would indicate a very expensive mark on its price tag.

More updates should arrive soon.