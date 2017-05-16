Project Scorpio Rumors: Have Developers Already Shown Off the Console's New User Interface?

Though billed as "the world's most powerful console," Microsoft's Project Scorpio will likely need more than that to capture the hearts of gamers, and one way it may attempt to do so is with its user interface.

YouTube courtesy of XboxThe Project Scorpio console is currently expected to be made available during the 2017 holiday season

Developers have yet to fully detail what kind of user interface this console will have, but an early look at it may have been offered recently.

During a recent developer's conference, the folks over at Microsoft provided a longer and closer look at the Motion Fluent Design System interface.

According to a recent report from WCCF Tech, this new interface is apparently being developed for all kinds of Microsoft offerings, including Windows 10 as well as the Xbox.

Given that the Project Scorpio console will represent the latest evolution of Microsoft's console line, it would not be all that surprising if it did indeed come out with this new interface.

There is still a lot that needs to be revealed about the Motion Fluent Design System so that gamers can get a really good idea of what it will be capable of, though the people over at Microsoft have noted that it will make use of building blocks including depth, light, material, motion and scale.

While gamers wait to find out more details about the user interface that will be included in the new console, they can still learn more about its hardware components.

For instance, the console's engine will feature "6 Teraflops of graphical processing power." The new console will also utilize a vapor chamber and a centrifugal fan to keep itself cool. The console is also expected to offer 1TB of HDD storage.

Xbox One titles and accessories will also work with this console.

An exact release date for the Project Scorpio console has not been provided, though it is expected to be made available sometime during the upcoming holiday season.