Project Scorpio Rumors: Report Hints That Console's Price Will Not Be Higher Than $500

Microsoft's Project Scorpio is being billed as a true marvel of technology, a machine expected to deliver gaming experiences people have never had access to before. But will those experiences continue to remain inaccessible to many due to the console's price?

The Project Scorpio console is currently expected to be made available during the 2017 holiday season

The folks over at Microsoft have yet to even hint at a possible price point for their upcoming console, but a new report is aiming to give people an idea of what to expect.

In a new report, SegmentNext passed along some information shared by their sources related to how much the new console may cost.

The sources were supposedly close to Microsoft Studios, and according to them, the current plan is to keep the price of Scorpio below $500. Unfortunately, a more specific price point remains unavailable.

A price point below $500 would probably be received better by gamers. Though the impressive specs of the console have certainly gotten people interested, many are still wary because of how much it may end up costing.

If it does indeed come under $500, then perhaps more gamers may consider making the necessary financial investment.

Notably, upon getting a good look at the Project Scorpio console not too long ago, the folks over at Eurogamer put forth a possible price point for it, indicating that it may be sold for $499. The website does insist that this is just a guess, however, and that the people at Microsoft are still not letting anything slip.

Once the new console is released, players can count on experiencing "true 4K gaming," according to Microsoft. The new gaming platform is also being hailed by Microsoft as "the most powerful console ever."

More details about the Project Scorpio console are expected to be shared sometime in the near future, and the console itself is currently set to be released sometime during the holiday season.