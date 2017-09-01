'Property Brothers' Drew Scott Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25

The Scott Brothers Promotional image for the The Scott Brothers in their website.

Drew Scott, one of the hosts of "Property Brothers" on HGTV, is branching out. He's been cast as a celebrity contestant on "Dancing with the Stars" (DWTS) season 25 that will premiere this fall.

Scott is officially the first name announced for the upcoming season and the TV personality confirmed this himself while visiting "Good Morning America" last Wednesday. He also said that he will be paired with professional dancer Emma Slater, who won DWTS last season with National Football League player Rashad Jennings.

"We've actually done two rehearsals and I am nervous," the HGTV host said. "I'm an athletic guy, I'm a sporty guy, and I like taking on a challenge, but I've never danced before."

Scott also revealed that he watches DWTS since the beginning. He loves that while it's a competitive show, everyone is actually supportive of each other.

Fans and friends have told Scott for years that he should be in the show. DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba has been tweeting him about it.

Scott is one-half of the "Property Brothers" twin. He and Jonathan have charmed HGTV viewers since 2011. The home improvement show is already on its 10th season and reaches over 150 countries so it's safe to conclude that many viewers will be familiar with Scott when they see him dancing on DWTS.

Meanwhile, Scott will compete against "Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz and "Hamilton" actor Jordan Fisher. Sources revealed that these celebrities will be matched with Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold.

Rumors also have it that WWE star Nikki Bella might join "Dancing With the Stars" season 25, as well as couples Nick and Vanessa Lachey. ABC executives, however, remain tight-lipped about their casting.

The contestants will be officially unveiled on the network's morning show on Wednesday, Sept. 6. They will be joined by DWTS regular Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.

"Dancing With the Stars" will air season 25 on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8:00 p.m. EST.