'Property Brothers' Drew Scott Wedding Plans News: Star Plans Details Amid Busy Schedule

Drew Scott and fiancée Linda Phan have just begun ironing out wedding plans amidst their busy schedules. Meanwhile, the couple's newly bought home, which is under renovation, will be featured in a short spin-off series of "Property Brothers."

Facebook/PropertyBrothers"Property Brothers" star Drew Scott is still in the process of ironing out wedding details with fiancee, Linda Phan.

Scott and Phan got engaged in December last year when the "Property Brothers" star proposed to his girlfriend with a Dr. Seuss cake and a recording of Train's "Merry Me" over a romantic dinner at Piano Piano in Toronto.

Months later, Scott has shared with ET that he and his fiancée are having a hard time planning their wedding.

"With our busy, busy schedule, it's tough," Scott shared. Scott added that they still haven't set a date, but they're already looking for a location where to hold the wedding.

"We're actually doing a little bit of research on where we want to go. Somewhere warm, somewhere we can get all our family and friends together, because we don't get enough time with them," Scott explained.

Fans of the show will be glad to know that Scott and Phan are open to sharing their wedding ceremonies with them, but some things will be kept private.

"I think there are certain aspects we don't mind sharing because our fans are like extended family. ... But there are certain aspects that will be just for us," Scott said.

One detail of the couple's upcoming married life that will be shared with viewers of "Property Brothers" is their new home.

USA Today confirmed that Scott and Phan's new home under renovation will be featured in a four-episode series titled "Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House," which premieres in November this year.

John Feld, senior VP of original programming and production at HGTV, shared, "We may not get a wedding invitation but ... all of us will get a front row seat to the most important renovation and reveal that the guys have ever done."

Catch "Property Brothers" every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on HGTV.