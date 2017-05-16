'Property Brothers' News: Drew and Jonathan Scott Reveal Not Everything Viewers See on TV Is Real

"Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott revealed something interesting about their HGTV show recently, proving that some of the fans' hunches were right all along. In an interview, the twin brothers admitted that not everything that viewers see on their show is real.

Facebook/PropertyBrothersPromotional photo for "Property Brothers"

In an interview with the New York Times, the brothers said they needed to throw in plenty of TV magic to complete filming an episode. The Scotts explained that it is hard to film every scene because of the many moments that suddenly pop up during a renovation. The brothers said factors like wind and lighting can sometimes interfere with filming, making it hard for the camera crew to capture each moment perfectly. In such cases, it becomes imperative for them to recreate the scenes.

"At the end of the day, it has to be interesting television. But when we find a load-bearing wall, we are really finding a load-bearing wall," explained Drew.

Drew and Jonathan went on to reveal that when they are not finding load-bearing walls, they refilm moments of surprise like pulling out toilets out of the floor. They also recreate some not-so-magical moments to make them look magical on TV.

The reality TV show hosts shared that in the "Brother vs Brother" episode which they filmed in Galveston, Texas, the house's chimney was torn off by strong winds. The following day, Drew and the crew had to film a scene feigning surprise and fear to make the scenario look more appealing to viewers. In that episode, viewers saw Drew looking at the chimney and saying, "Go inside, guys! I don't want you to work outside; it's too windy," when in fact, the winds had hit the night before and the crew was already free from risk on the day it was filmed.

"Property Brothers" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on HGTV.