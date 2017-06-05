'Property Brothers' News: HGTV Hosts Clear the Air, Deny Animosity with 'Fixer Upper' Hosts

After it was speculated that there is animosity between two sets of HGTV hosts, Drew and Jonathan Scott of "Property Brothers" have finally cleared the air and assured the fans that everything is well between them and "Fixer Upper" hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Rumors about the "Property Brothers" and "Fixer Upper" hosts' supposed professional rivalry gone personal stemmed from the interview of the former with The New York Times, wherein they revealed that they invited the Gaineses to guest in their upcoming spin-off series, "Brother VS Brother," but they declined. Recently, though, the Scott twins finally addressed the issue and belied the reports, saying that they have no issues with the "Fixer Upper" hosts.

"We know a lot of the (HGTV) talent really well. Our show starting airing in 2011 and over that time we've met (Chip and Joanna) once or twice. They were really nice," Drew said in an interview with Fox News.

Apart from belying reports that they have a feud with their fellow HGTV hosts, Drew also clarified in the same interview that there is no rivalry between them and the Gaines as well, as their show is different from "Fixer Upper."

"Chip and Joanna keep it to where they live in Waco and do their own thing, where Drew and I, we travel around," Jonathan said.

Meanwhile, apart from addressing the supposed feud they have with the Gaineses, the Scott Brothers also talked about the upcoming season of their spin-off series, "Brother VS Brother," which already premiered last week, May 31. Drew said that while their show involves competition between him and his brother, the competition is not meant to prove who is better between the two. Rather, they compete in order to bring out the best in each other.

"When we compete it's not to knock each other down. We push each other to do better. We're not malicious, but we do prank each other and have fun," Drew revealed.