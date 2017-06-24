'Property Brothers' on Air Force One: Is President Donald Trump or First Lady Melania Trump a Fan? [PHOTO]

On a flight inside the Air Force One, a journalist learned that the in-flight television automatically records the home improvement show "Property Brothers." No one knows why the episode was being recorded or who was behind it, but could President Donald Trump or his wife First Lady Melania Trump be fans of the show?

Facebook/PropertyBrothers Someone was recording an episode of "Property Brothers" on Air Force One.

White House Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire shared a photo of "Property Brothers" on Air Force One on Twitter. Lemire intended to watch something during the flight but a message popped up that the show's episode was currently being recorded, according to Architectural Digest.

FYI: the TVs on Air Force One are programmed to record "Property Brothers" pic.twitter.com/bM6MRF1XgQ — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 22, 2017

Lemire's post drew various reactions from his followers, who mostly assumed it was the president himself who loves watching the show. Their assumption could make sense, though, since the president is a businessman from the real estate industry and "Property Brothers" would be in his niche of interest. Trump is also known to be obsessed with television, as per The Atlantic.

One Twitter user joked that perhaps the stars of "Property Brothers," twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, would be tasked to build Trump's wall. One commenter feigned shock as the brothers are not Americans but Canadians.

Another one said the president shouldn't be watching too much TV. "It would be great if he read the Constitution, military history books, POTUS biographies. Prop Bros won't help governing skills."

But perhaps the show's fan isn't President Trump. Vanity Fair suggested that "Property Brothers" on Air Force One might have been recorded by Melania, who once claimed in an interview that TiVo is quite useful in her household.

"Property Brothers," which airs on HGTV, features home improvement projects. The Scott brothers also shows the side of real estate and closing house deals. Learn more about the brothers in the video below.