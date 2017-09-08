'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott Admits Losing 25 Pounds in Preparation for 'Dancing With the Stars' Stint

Facebook/PropertyBrothers Drew Scott of "Property Brothers" will join "Dancing with the Stars" season 25 while his twin Jonathan will cheer on.

When "Property Brothers" co-host Drew Scott is onto something, he will likely give it all he has got. At least, that's what he has shown in preparing for his appearance in "Dancing with the Stars" (DWTS) season 25.

In an interview with ET, the 39-year-old realtor shared how he is prepping for the competitive reality dance show. "I'm excited, I'm nervous, I'm everything," said Drew. "Dancing With the Stars is something we've both been asked to do before but it's finally happening," he added, referring to his twin brother, Jonathan.

Drew will team-up with Emma Slater, who won in DWTS' previous season. He shared that they have been practicing for six weeks and that he is all-out in their preparation. "I'm dedicated. I'm a slim guy but I've lost 25 pounds in the last six weeks," Drew revealed.

Jonathan, on the other hand, is showing his full support for his brother and acknowledged the former's dedication. "His nickname is 'The Robot,'" joked Jonathan, adding, "So we always joke someone's going to have to give The Robot some heart because on the dance floor you need some heart."

He also teased that he has "put on a fourth of that just to support him," referring to the 25 pounds his brother had lost, so far.

Drew announced his entry to "DWTS" during an interview with "Good Morning America." He was the first celebrity to be announced for season 25. He shared that though he may be athletic and sporty, this will be the first time he'll take dancing seriously.

Moreover, Drew also believes him holding a black belt in karate will be advantageous for him. "We've actually been finding that the coordination and the movement from my karate is actually helping me on the dance floor," he explained.

Slater, for her part, agreed with Drew, noting that it would come in handy and that the realtor knows "where to put his body." Aside from Drew's inexperience, another challenge for their tandem is his height, which has forced Slater to wear her shoes during rehearsals.

Meanwhile, Drew and fiancée Linda Pham have yet to finalize the location of their destination wedding. The two, however, have trimmed down their options to three: Mykonos, France, and Spain.