PS Plus August 2017 Free Games List News: 'Assassin's Creed' DLC, One of the Six Titles

For the month of August, PlayStaton has prepared six titles, and for the summer, the platform is offering a rental service consisting of a recent bunch of blockbuster films for a low price.

YouTube/PlayStation PlayStation Plus lineup of free titles for August 2017 has been revealed

Lo and behold the six titles coming to the PlayStation Plus roster this August: "Just Cause 3," "Assassin's Creed, Freedom Cry," "Super Motherload," "Snakeball," "Downwell," and "Level 22."

"Just Cause 3" is an action-adventure game developed by Avalanche Studios. It explores a Mediterranean island paradise controlled by a fascist leader. It will be up to Rico Rodriguez to end the dictator's rule.

"Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry" is the single-player downloadable content (DLC) for "Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag." It follows the emotional journey of Adewale, a former slave who became an assassin to fight for people's freedom.

"Super Motherload" is a couch co-op digging adventure game which can host one up to four players. It is set in an alternate Cold-War era in Mars, based on the storyline penned by Image Comics' Kurtis Wiebe.

"Snakeball" is a 3D futuristic remake of "Snake" where players glide in the arena, collecting balls and scoring goals. To succeed, gamers must be able to score and survive other snakeballers' attempts to knock them over.

"Downwell" is vertically scrolling shooter platform game created by Ojiro "Moppin" Fumoto." It follows a young person's attempt to uncover hidden treasures hidden inside a well. While many unidentified creatures lurk beneath its depths, players survive using the character's gunboots.

"Level 22"is a stealth game set in a rather unexpected location, an office where the protagonist Gary works. After wasting the night away with booze, he overslept and is late for work. He has to make his way up 22 floors without being caught so he will not be fired from work.

That is not all. For the summer, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be allowed to rent the latest blockbuster hits for 99 cents. In week one, which started on July 25, members are able to rent "The Lego Batman." The second week features "Logan," followed by "Power Rangers," Kong Skull Island," "Boss Baby," and "Ghost in the Shell" on the sixth and final week.

Once rented, the titles will stay in members' My Videos library for 30 days.