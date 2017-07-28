PS Plus Free Games: Everything to Know for August

Sony official website PS Plus Free Games for August include "Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry" among others.

Just as the Xbox Live Gold subscribers can enjoy the free game titles that come from the monthly Games with Gold, PlayStation Plus members also have their own version. The tech company has an equally competitive lineup of offers to rival that of Xbox's for the month of August. To make the most out of their PlayStation Plus subscriptions, here is a comprehensive list of what to look for.

The list was published on the PlayStation blog, which details the titles of the games that are available for each PlayStation console. In other words, there are some titles that are only available for PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), and PlayStation Vita (PS Vita). The titles available for PS3 are "Snakeball" and "Super Motherload." For PS4, "Just Cause 3" and "Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry" will be free for download. Finally, for PS Vita, "Downwell" and "Level 22" will be given away with no price tag.

Aside from the announcement made on its blog, the tech company also released a trailer that gives a sneak peek at each game in the lineup for August's PlayStation Plus Free Games. Most features and anticipated games include "Just Cause 3" and "Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry." The former features Rico Rodriguez, who goes on a gameplay made to relieve Medici from dictatorship. On the other hand, the latter is set on a similar premise with protagonist and hero Adewale setting out to free oppressed people.

Given all the free games, fans of PlayStation will also get to enjoy the PS Plus Summer Movies, whic offers rentals at less than a dollar. Meanwhile, "Doom" fans can play for free starting on July 27–July 30. If gamers play for the entire weekend, they will get to save 50 percent on the full game purchase at the console's PS Store.