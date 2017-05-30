PS Plus June 2017 Free Games: Sony to Offer Acclaimed PS4 Titles, New Leak Reveals

A couple of the free games coming to the PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) this June appear to have found their way online before Sony could formally make the announcement.

The official PlayStation Turkey tweeted an image revealing the PS Plus titles for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) users. The post was already taken down, but the folks over at NeoGAF managed to save a copy.

It turns out that PS Plus subscribers rocking the current-generation console will be getting "Killing Floor 2" and "Life Is Strange" for free this June, which is quite the lineup.

Set a month after the events of the original, "Killing Floor 2" is a first-person shooter video game that takes gamers to continental Europe plagued by the outbreak caused by the Horzine Biotech.

This potential PS Plus freebie will task players to exterminate the specimen clones born out of the catastrophe along with a group of mercenaries who intend to put the region back to the way it was.

"Killing Floor 2" was released to an overwhelmingly positive feedback and PS Plus members would definitely be happy to try out a revered game without shelling a cent.

The second PS Plus game for June, according to the leak, is "Life Is Strange," an episodic graphic adventure video game released back in 2015. Like "Killing Floor 2," this PS Plus freebie is also an acclaimed title and has won major awards like the BAFTA Games Award for Best Story among many others.

It follows the story of a photography senior named Max Caulfield, who learns of her ability to rewind time while she was saving her best friend Chloe Price. The description reads:

"The pair soon find themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, uncovering a dark side to life in Arcadia Bay. Meanwhile, Max must quickly learn that changing the past can sometimes lead to a devastating future."

Apart from these games, PS Plus will also offer free titles for the PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation Vita this June. Sony should make it all official in the coming days.