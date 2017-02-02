PS Store New Games List for Feb. 2017: 'Naruto Shippuden: Road to Boruto,' 'Divide' and 'Hitman' Lead the Pack

A console is best made a must-have gaming staple for players by the titles it supports, drawing in more audiences. As such, PlayStation Store's "The Drop" offers a wide variety of games that is made available for PS owners this week.

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" official website "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto" becomes available on the PS Store on Feb. 3.

"The Drop" for the week of Jan. 31 offers a total of 14 new games for players to enjoy. One title is for PlayStation VR, another is solely for PlayStation Vita (PS Vita), the other game is shared by PS Vita and PlayStation 4 (PS4), while the rest are all on the PS4.

The first game featured is "Hitman: The Complete First Season." Fans of both the game and the film are in for a real treat as this collection allows the player to access all episodes and locations introduced previously. As the infamous Agent 47, the player will have to carry out his missions with precision and deadly accuracy.

Square Enix official website The player assumes the identity of Agent 47 in "Hitman: The Complete First Season."

For those who are fond of conspiracy theories while crawling dungeons, "Divide" is definitely up one's alley. The gamer tries to decode the secrets of the Vestige Corporation and as he does it, he realizes that there are more lies than truths spoken. Knowing such information, he needs to survive and make it home alive.

Fans of the long-running Japanese anime "Naruto" are in for a wonderful surprise as "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto" becomes available by Feb. 3. This is an essential title for the Naruto aficionado as this includes the main game for "Storm 4," all downloadable contents (DLCs) and preorder bonuses, as well as an additional content that focuses on Boruto's story.

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" official website "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto" gives access to the full game as well as characters who were originally included in preorder packages such as Boruto and Sarada.

More games are introduced this week and can be checked on the list here. Aside from that, new music and videos are also available on the PS Store, which includes soundtrack for "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" and the sci-fi film "Arrival."

"The Drop" delivers news on new content on the PS Store every Tuesday, so fans can certainly keep an eye out for new arrivals next week.