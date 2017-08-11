PS4 Firmware Update 5.0 Patch Notes Leaked

PlayStation official website The latest addition to Sony's PlayStation lineup called the PlayStation 4 Pro, which will be followed by the PlayStation 5

Games have become more popular than ever, and with the recent technological advancements, it has become possible to enjoy them in 4K or 60fps. However, before the gaming community gains access on such features, their consoles will have to keep up. Recent reports reveal that a leak on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) update shows patch notes that looks like Sony is targeting to give that experience to their fans.

According to reports, the most glaring feature of the update is the fact that the PS4 firmware update 5.0 will allow PS4 Pro owners to stream through Twitch at 1080p and 60fps. Furthermore, much like the current features of Microsoft's Xbox One, update 5.0 will allow gamers to follow anyone's account. Considering Sony only allows players to follow verified accounts, developers, and YouTube, the news might thrill the fans.

Further reports also reveal that another accessibility feature was added, which allows users to check the status of their downloads through the Quick Menu by simply holding down the PlayStation button. This is a welcome change as users previously had to go back to the notifications to check on what is happening to their downloads.

Other features included in the PS4 firmware update 5.0 allow parents to control what their children are accessing on PlayStation Now. There is still no word on how the update will affect the streaming service, but fans expect to receive details on it soon. It is also still unclear on what features will be accessible over PC or smartphone. Regardless, there are still more to expect from the PS4 firmware update 5.0, and the leaks are only just the beginning.

There is no official release date yet for the update, but fans are encouraged to keep checking Sony and PlayStation official websites for the most recent news.