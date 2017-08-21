PS4 Pro News: Sony Unveils 5.0 Beta Update; Confirms Support for 1080p@60fps Twitch Streaming

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian A white Sony Playstation 4 is on display at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2014.

Sony has rolled out the beta version of PlayStation 4's 5.00 firmware update, and as earlier reported, an update note would specifically benefit Twitch streamers on PS4 Pro.

About a week before Thursday's announcement of the PS4 5.00 beta update, Eurogamer reportedly obtained a copy of the firmware patch's release notes that revealed the streaming upgrade. Now, Sony confirms that Twitch users on PS4 Pro can soon experience streaming with 1080p resolution at a frame rate of 60 frames per second.

Twitch is a live streaming video platform owned by Amazon that is focused on video gaming contents. It has been around since 2011. Game developers normally hold live streams, Q&A sessions and unveiling events through Twitch. With that, the visual upgrade on the PS4 Pro is a welcome change.

Meanwhile, the 5.00 firmware update will also bring general changes on all versions of PS4 consoles such as some tweaks in the parental control section.

As Sony explained: "We're overhauling the current master/sub-account system, and introducing the new 'Family on PlayStation Network.' This new system will offer a more flexible experience for families on PS4 by making it easier to setup PSN accounts for children and customize parental control settings."

The "Family on PSN" feature will let users set up multiple accounts for adult family members. So instead of having just one Family Manager account to oversee the kids' profiles on PSN, other parents or guardians can put up their profile to supervise what games the children are playing.

Sony is also updating the Friends List Management feature with the PS4 5.00 update. According to Sony: "In place of the current 'Favorite Groups' tab, we're adding a new 'Custom Lists' tab within Friends, which allows you to create and edit custom lists of your friends."

With the said changes, players can soon organize their list of friends based on their preferred specifications. For example, they can keep a list of friends they interact with on one particular game. That way, players will have an easier time to reach out to them.

Sony is yet to announce the release of the PS4 5.00 update's final version. However, since Thursday's announcement, they have started giving out redemption codes so PS4 players can join the beta program.