PS4 Pro vs Xbox One X Specs Review: Which Console Has More Bang for the Buck?

People were finally able to get a glimpse of the Xbox One X, Microsoft's contender to Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro. Putting bias aside, it's time to find out which console has more bang for the buck, hardware-wise.

Youtube/X A preview of the new Xbox One X console.

Making its debut at the start of this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Microsoft's newest mid-generation console is here for one thing only: to challenge the PS4 Pro for the title of the most powerful console on the market.

For anyone who is planning on buying one of these babies, here are is how both consoles stack against each other. With gaming entering the realm of 4K content, hardware is more important now more than ever.

Both consoles currently have the same storage capacity. Size and weight are most even but for Xbox users, it is apparent that this will be the smallest version of the console to date.

In terms of graphics, however, the Xbox One X holds the edge, capable of outputting native 4K content at 60 frames per second (fps). It accomplishes this via six teraflops of graphics processing power and 12 GB of GDDR5 random-access memory (RAM).

The PS4 Pro's 4.12 teraflops and its much lower 8 GB GDDR5 RAM can only do so much in terms of 4K content. In this aspect, it is clearly outmatched by its challenger.

Microsoft's specialization in PCs also gives its console an edge with an adaptive screen-tearing technology called FreeSync. This allows it to better cope with screen-tearing when compared to the PS4 Pro.

However, the technology will only be available to TVs that are equipped with the still-to-be-ratified display standard HDMI 2.1 or monitors that support FreeSync. With the technology only available to those who have this existing hardware, both consoles are essentially equal with regard to the average gamer.

The raw power of the Microsoft's console drags its competitor to the dust. However, the PS4 Pro has one distinct advantage of having a dedicated virtual reality headset. While the lack of VR technology will be remedied by Microsoft later down the road, Sony's monopoly on console VR will probably last for a while.

But with the ability to play Xbox One games at a higher quality and an Ultra-HD Blu-ray player to boot, the final verdict goes to the Microsoft — at least on paper. But hardware is only half the battle and with the Xbox One X set to be released on Nov. 7, potential buyers can only rely on its E3 2017 performance to aid their decision. That, and the fact that it costs just $100 more than the PS4 Pro, which is currently priced at $399.