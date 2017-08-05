PS4 Pro vs. Xbox One X: Which Console Is the Best for 4K Gaming?

Sony and Microsoft have both created high-end versions of their respective consoles. While the former developed PlayStation 4 Pro, the latter created Xbox One X, formerly known as Project Scorpio. Even though the lot are not next generation gadgets, they come with top-tier specs and features.

Which console outperforms the other?

Xbox Microsoft's upcoming Xbox One X will be showcased at Gamescom 2017

The gaming units might come with new features such as 4K gaming and new hardware improvements, but they are not exactly rivals. At least, the companies do not see themselves as such.

While Sony is aiming for a more affordable console for cost-conscious gamers, Microsoft is developing a high-end unit for those who are willing to spend more. Their visions are manifested on the gadgets' respective price tags. The PS4 Pro costs about $400, while the Xbox One X, which will launch on November 7, will be priced at $500.

Apart from the price, they differ in terms of components. The Xbox One X's 8-core, 2.3 GHz processor slightly outperforms the PS4 Pro's 8-core processor which clocks at 2.13Ghz.

In terms of gaming, Microsoft aims to develop full native 4K titles at 60fps but as for Sony, not all games meet such a specification. Some only run at 30fps in 4k.

It is quite too early to judge the Xbox One X as information on the console is sparse. However, more updates will be revealed at this month's Gamescom, the largest gaming convention in Europe.

"When gamescom officially opens at the Koelnmesse on Tuesday, August 22, gamers in Germany will be able to get hands on Xbox One X for the first time at the Xbox booth," Microsoft said in a statement.

Gamescom 2017 will take place, as per usual, in Cologne, Germany. The trade fair will commence on Tuesday, Aug. 22, but only the press and trade visitors will be allowed to attend. The venue will, however, be open to the public from Wednesday, Aug. 23, to Saturday, Aug. 26.