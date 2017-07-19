PS4 Remaster 'Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age' Takes Top Spot in UK Chart

Facebook/FinalFantasy "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" by Square Enix is the current number on in the UK chart.

Square Enix scored a winner with its PS4-exclusive "Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age" as it ranked number one in the United Kingdom chart.

According to Video Gamer, remastered titles still reigned supreme in the July 15 weekend ranking of games in the U.K. "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" toppled Activision's "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" from its spot, pushing the platformer into taking third place after weeks of being number one. "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" finished in second place, while "Overwatch," "Grand Theft Auto V" and "Forza Horizon 3" followed at fourth, fifth, and sixth place. The other titles in the Top 10 are "Minecraft Xbox Edition," "Wipeout: Omega Collection," "Horizon Zero Dawn" and "Injustice 2."

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is a remaster of the fantasy role-playing game released exclusively for the PS2 in 2006 (2007 in Europe). This is the first number one title for Square Enix since the action/stealth RPG "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" took the top spot last year.

Gamers seem to be taking a liking to remade classics from the old PS formats, considering the successes of "FF XII" and "Crash." GameSpot posits that the positive reaction to the Square Enix remaster is due to the huge changes and improvements in the game.

"While its enhancements do not translate into a brand new game for existing fans, The Zodiac Age is nonetheless invigorating. For an experience that can last over a hundred hours, the subtle tweaks therein go a long way in showcasing 'Final Fantasy XII's' grand trek in a new light. Its epic, lore-abundant story and its time-tested Gambit System should also appeal to those who missed out on the mainline series' trip to Ivalice the first time around," critic Miguel Concepcion said.

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is currently available on PS4.