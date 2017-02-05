PS4 System Update 4.50 Brings External HDD Support, Improved UI; Fans Pleased With the Patch

It is said that a gaming console is only as good as its last update. With that in mind, Sony is bringing all the goodness and so much more in the latest update, bringing a massive list of changes that is sure to delight PlayStation 4 (PS4) owners.

On a PlayStation blog post, Sony Interactive Entertainment America's vice president for PlayStation Brand Marketing, John Koller, has listed some of the major changes that will occur in the coming update. Codenamed as "Sasuke," the said patch will be first experienced by successful participants who signed up for the beta registration in order to iron out whatever flaws there are.

With the PS4 system update 4.50, the console will have external hard disk drive (HDD) support, which means it can require an even bigger storage than usual. With such feature, players can have more games without deleting any of them to accommodate additional titles. How it works is that the user can opt to bring applications and downloads on the external storage while the save files remain locally on the PS4.

For those who wish to have a more personal feel to their consoles, the update will allow PS4 owners to create their own wallpapers. By using screenshots and adjusting dimness for the text, it brings more options rather than simply downloading precreated themes online.

More changes to the user interface will also be implemented. The notification list will all be in one list instead of having several categories, the quick menu covers less of the screen when accessed, and the player will be able to post new comments in the activity feeds.

With these preliminary announcements, the community has given generally positive reactions to the update. Netizens have expressed their approval via Twitter and are thanking the company for listening to feedback.

Sony has promised though that this will only be the first of many additions to the update. More information about the details and launch timing is said to be coming in the following weeks.