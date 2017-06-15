PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Cross-Play Updates: Sony Defends Blocking Support, Says It's for Children's Protection

Sony has come under fire from gamers following its confirmation that the PlayStation 4 (PS4) won't support cross-play with the Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. The company defended it has a responsibility to protect the children who play its console but gamers won't accept this explanation.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Sony blocks cross-play support on the PlayStation 4 and gamers are not happy.

Sony executive Jim Ryan spoke with Eurogamer about blocking cross-play gaming support for the PS4. Ryan said they do not want children gamers on their console exposed to "external influences" that could arise from cross-play. He added it was a decision that the company made from consultations with stakeholders. Ryan emphasized that Sony had a responsibility for its younger users.

The cross-play feature will enable gamers to purchase games that can be played on either the Xbox One or Nintendo Switch. "Rocket League" from Psyonix confirmed that it will have such a feature, except for PS4 users, who will remain playing the game exclusively on the console.

"Minecraft" from Microsoft will also become playable on the Xbox One and Switch beginning this summer. The idea for cross-play is so that gamers can enjoy a wider range of options for gameplay and interaction, so they can maximize their gaming experience.

Eurogamer pointed out to Ryan that Nintendo's fan base are mostly young users but then the company still agreed to support cross-play. "Everybody has to take their own decisions," Ryan defended. He also said that this decision at Sony doesn't come with finality as the tide could change. However, as far as Ryan is aware, the company isn't in discussions with any developer for cross-play support for now.

Gaming fans on Reddit expressed disappointment over Sony's defense. Some saw the explanation as protecting stakeholders' interest; it was not about the children. Others pointed out that Sony is only opposed to cross-play between consoles but the company supports the very same feature between PC and PS4 users, further confusing gamers about their decision.