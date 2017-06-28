PS5 News: Wait for Next-Gen Sony Console Expected to Last for at Least a While Longer

Sometime in the future, consoles are expected to evolve once again, with the current generation expected to give way to new gaming platforms. And among those expected to be made available eventually is the PlayStation 5 or what may also be known as the PS5.

Of course, the key word there is "eventually" because the folks at Sony have not offered any kind of official announcement hinting that this next-gen console is in the works.

If anything, new comments from the company are even indicating that this particular gaming platform will not be coming out for a while.

Speaking recently to the German website Golem.de, Sony president and CEO Shawn Layden responded to a question about the currently rumored console by indicating that "it will probably be some time" before it is finally released, PlayStation Universe reported.

That does not really come as any big surprise, but still, there are fans who want a more defined release window for Sony's next-gen console offering than just sometime in the future.

Rumors are currently hinting that a 2019 or 2020 release window could be possible, which makes sense given the history of Sony's consoles.

The PS2 was released way back in 2000, while the PS3 was made available six years later in 2006. The PS4 was then released seven years later in 2013. A 2019 or 2020 release for the PS5 would mean that there is also a six or possibly a seven-year gap between that console and the PS4.

Now, if there is anything that can cause that pattern to change, it may be the PS4 Pro. The mid-generation upgrade was released just last year and it could stand as a reason for why Sony does not need to necessarily rush another new console out the door.

For now, the PS5's arrival is still up in the air. But hopefully for gamers, more details will be shared sooner rather than later.