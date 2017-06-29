PS5 Release Date Rumors: Console to Ditch APU?

(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid) A Sony PlayStation 4 Pro is displayed during a launch event in New York City, U.S., September 7, 2016.

The PlayStation 5 is not coming anytime soon, but rumor mills already have information as to what the next-generation Sony console could offer.

With the recent unveiling of the Xbox One X, Microsoft's flagship console, and the launch set later this year, PlayStation fanatics are looking to Sony for the same treat.

Unfortunately, Sony Entertainment North America general manager Shawn Layden made it clear in an interview with German site Golem.de that it will "probably be some time" before PlayStation 5 (PS5) sees the light of day.

Sony is sticking to the traditional console lifecycle, which is about five to seven years. That being said, it will be quite a while before the PS5 shows up. A 2018 launch is definitely out of the question.

That did not stop rumors and reports about the next PlayStation offering from emerging though. According to Segment Next, there is word that the PS5 will trade the accelerated processing unit (APU) for a discreet graphics processing unit (GPU).

This means that the console will get superior graphical power, but will be forced to increase the power consumption too. The site did not elaborate on this information so readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt.

With regard to what the PS5 could bring to the table, Sony Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida stated in the past that it will depend on the products that developers come up with.

"It's really up to the game creators," he said. "If they still feel that we need more machine power — 'We want to realize this and that and that, but we cannot do [it] with PS4' — if that's the case, there's a good reason to have PS5, so that developers can create their vision. So, we'll see."

For now, however, the PS5 is still far off so PlayStation fans will have to play the waiting game.