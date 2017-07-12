PS5 Rumors: Next-Gen Console's Release Could Happen in 2020

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian A white Sony Playstation 4 is on display at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 11,... © Kevork Djansezian / Reuters July 28, 2014 05:03pm EDT

The PlayStation 4 is turning four years old later this year, right at that point when it has been out long enough that people are beginning to think about its successor. That successor is expected to be known as the PlayStation 5, or the PS5 for those who prefer to use fewer letters. However, to this point, it remains unclear when this new console may hit the market.

At this point, all that is really known about the console is that it will be made eventually. But there are people in the gaming industry already coming up with their best guesses for what it could be like and when folks may be able to get their hands on it.

One of those individuals is Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter.

Speaking recently to GamingBolt, Pachter talked about his expectations for the console.

Pachter indicated that the PS5 may improve upon the already available PS4 Pro and that it will "surely support 4K."

The analyst also put forth his guess for when the new Sony console may be released.

Pachter noted that the console is "probably" coming in 2019, but that is not quite set in stone. The analyst indicated that 2020 could be a possibility as well.

So, what could cause the console to launch in 2020 instead of 2019?

Going back to the analyst's comments, he believes that the console's arrival could be linked in some way to the 4K TV market.

If the next-gen Sony console really will support 4K, it would then make sense for the technology giant to see how the 4K TV market develops first before they bring this new item to the market. Sony may even wait for the 4K TV market to hit certain points before they move ahead with the release of their new console, according to Pachter.

With the development of the 4K TV market baked into the calculus, it is possible that the new console may be released as early as 2019 or perhaps as late as 2020.

More news about the PS5 should be made available in the future.