Psy Receives Diamond Creator Award From YouTube; First Asian to Surpass 10 Million Subscribers

First starting out as a South Korean pop star, Psy has reached global fame in the years following his debut. With hits like "Gangnam Style" and "Gentlemen," Psy has collected award after award and has gained the recognition of the music world. Now, the South Korean singer has achieved another title through his YouTube account.

Facebook/officialpsy Promotional picture for Psy's album.

According to Jakarta Post, Psy has set another record on YouTube by gaining more than 10 million subscribers on his official channel. He is the first Asian to achieve such a feat and YouTube knows it. Psy was given the Diamond Creator award that the video-sharing site gives to users who have reached and surpassed the 10 million subscribers mark.

"I would like to thank the 10 million subscribers, who are following Official Psy account and also thank YouTube for connecting me to the 10 million fans and sending me this Diamond Play button, thank you very much!" said Psy, upon receiving the award from YouTube.

Psy also credited YouTube for being the main bridge on which he was able to establish his international fame. According to him, the site was his No. 1 solution to the problem of how to propagate his music and creations to the world outside of South Korea. For one, "Gangnam Style" has over 800 million views, which also reached the headlines back in 2012. Psy has a solid foundation with a decade's worth of training and hard work and it looks like he won't be stopping anytime soon.

The awarding and Psy's message has been uploaded to his official YouTube channel. With other South Korean stars slowly taking over the world of music, Psy may not be the only Asian to receive the award. Although it may come a few years later, one of the iconic South Korean groups may follow in Psy's footsteps in terms of recognition and success.