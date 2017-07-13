'Psych: The Movie' Air Date, Plot, Cast News: Everything to Know About the USA Network Special

"Psych" is back in production three years after the show went off the air. USA Network plans to run the two-hour special "Psych: The Movie" in December.

Facebook/Psych James Roday and Dulé Hill will return for "Psych: The Movie" after three years.

The detective comedy-drama created by Steve Franks aired on the cable channel from 2006 to 2014. In May, USA Network confirmed that "Psych: The Movie" will be airing as a holiday special. It is based on a script co-written by Franks and the show's star, James Roday. The actor plays "psychic" and police consultant Shawn Spencer in the series. Franks is also directing the special presentation.

"Steve and James have taken the unique brand of comedy that the series honed over eight seasons and packed it in to a two-hour movie that successfully rekindles one of the greatest bro-mances in television history," said Chris McCumber, president of Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. NBCUniversal owns USA Network.

All main actors on "Psych" will return for the special including as Dulé Hill (Burton "Gus" Guster), Timothy Omundson (Carlton "Lassie" Lassiter), Maggie Lawson (Juliet "Jules" O'Hara), Kirsten Nelson (Karen Vick), Corbin Bernsen (Henry Spencer).

The show also tapped "Chuck" star Zachary Levi for the role of the villain named Thin White Duke. But it's still unclear what criminal act Levi's character will be involved in on the show.

Ralph Macchio, who appeared in two episodes and played two different roles on "Psych," will reprise his police academy character Nick Conforth.

"He's actually a big catalyst to get our investigation going. He holds one of the key pieces of information," Franks told Entertainment Weekly.

New to "Psych: The Movie" will be Gus' love interest, who will be played by Hill's real-life fiancée Jazmyn Simon.

SURPRISE! Gus is getting a love interest in Psych: The Movie! She will be played by none other than @DuleHill's IRL fiancé, @JazmynSimon! pic.twitter.com/CuNauYbj61 — Psych_USA (@Psych_USA) June 22, 2017

"Over the last few years, you guys kept saying how you wanted Gus to have a love interest," the actress said in a Twitter post when her casting was revealed. "Well, surprise! It's going to be me! I'm going to be playing Selene, the girl of Gus' dreams... or his nightmares."