Psy's New Album 2017 Release Date News: Psy Launches Music Videos for 'I LUV IT,' 'New Face' From '4X2=8' Album

Global K-Pop star Psy has officially made his return to the limelight after the launch of the official music videos for his new songs "I LUV IT" and "New Face." These songs have debuted several hours before the release of his long-awaited eighth album titled "4X2=8" on Wednesday, May 10.

"Among many things I do on Earth, standing on stage is the most not nervous, but I'm really nervous at this place now because today is when my eighth album is released," Psy said during a news conference in Seoul on Wednesday afternoon, May 10, according to Yonhap News.

"4X2=8" will be the South Korean singer's latest album since the release of his seventh studio album titled "Chiljip Psy-da" back in December 2015. The new album has 10 tracks, including the double main tracks "New Face" and "I LUV IT."

The K-pop star once again collaborated with Yoon Gun-hyung, who produced "Gangnam Style" and the follow-up international hit "Gentleman," for the song "New Face." "I LUV IT," on the other hand, is a song written by Psy together with idol band Block B's Zico.

Psy also wrote the lyrics of three songs, including "Bomb" and "Autoreverse" with iKON's B.I., which marks the first time he collaborated with an artist to write the lyrics of a song.

The album features many K-Pop and television artists managed by YG Entertainment, the same agency Psy is a part of. Some of them are BIGBANG's G-Dragon and Taeyang, and Tablo of Epik High. The project also features big names in the South Korean entertainment industry such as Lee Byung-hun and Lee Sung-kyung.

According to The Korea Herald, Psy confessed that he was under a lot of pressure from the public about his creativity in writing songs. Having been harshly criticized for his recent albums, the Korean singer decided to free himself from the burden of meeting the public's expectations in the latest album he worked on.

"Many people told me that they got tired of 'Gangnam Style' and gave me advice that I should renew my mindset," Psy said. "I contemplated for a long time to come up with what a 'renewed mindset' was. I failed to reach a conclusion. Instead, I decided to just be myself, and honestly show what I got."