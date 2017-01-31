Public Memorial Service for Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher to Happen in March

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The family of iconic actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher - who both passed away last December 2016 - announced that they are setting up a public memorial ceremony in March.

REUTERS/Mike BlakeActress Debbie Reynolds and her daughter actress Carrie Fisher at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California last January 25, 2015.

Just recently, filmmaker Todd Fisher announced that they will be letting in fans and supporters for a public memorial event so they can pay tribute to his mom and sister.

Through the Hollywood Motion Picture Experience website, Todd wrote: "On Saturday, March 25th, there will be a public memorial for my Mother, Debbie Reynolds, and my sister, Carrie Fisher at Forrest Lawn Cemetery Hollywood Hills at the Freedom Theater."

The Hollywood Motion Picture Experience is a production studio co-founded by Reynolds and Carrie, with Todd as the chief executive officer.

"We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you," Todd adds on the announcement.

The memorial service will start at 1 p.m. EST. After the tribute ceremony, Todd's family will give anyone who wants to pay their respects the chance to visit Reynolds and Carrie's resting place.

Todd advised fans and everyone who wants to attend the event that the memorial service is on a first come, first seated basis. They will not be handing out tickets.

However, those who will not be seated inside will still be accommodated in the venue's "huge lobby." There will also be screens set up outside the venue so everyone who comes will surely witness the memorial service.

In December 2016, Carrie - who is best known for her Princess/General Leia Organa role in the "Star Wars" franchise - passed away days after she reportedly suffered a severe heart attack while on a plane from London to Los Angeles. After a day, the family confirmed that their matriarch and "Singin' in the Rain" star, Reynolds, had subsequently passed away.

Reynolds and Fisher's family opted for a joint private funeral service that was attended by their family and close friends from Hollywood.