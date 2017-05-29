Purpose-led Partnership: 3 Things Married Couples Need For a Fulfilling Marriage

God designed marriages to be so beautiful, wonderful and fulfilling. For married couples to experience its fullness, however, they need to work at it together. Fulfilling marriages don't just happen; they are made to happen.

Pixabay

Made to happen

In fulfilling marriages, both the husband and the wife find satisfaction in fulfilling their God-given roles. They are able to grow in the character and role that God gave them. Most of all, they fulfill the goal of their marriage: to please the Lord. Doing all that requires more than just the "I do" and the wedding rings, no matter how expensive or inexpensive they are.

To help you get on your way to having a fulfilling marriage, here are some things you will need. If you're newly married, congratulations and I hope you'll work on these. If you've been married for a long time and find your marriage just running in circles, there's hope; take heart.

Ask God to help you and your spouse with these things:

1) God-given Vision for your Marriage

Our respective marriages need vision from the Lord. We need to have a clear idea of where our marriage is going. Unless we know where we're headed, we're going nowhere, and that's somewhere every couple would never want to go.

Proverbs 29:18 tells us that "Where there is no vision, the people perish." Marriages desperately need vision from the Lord.

2) Open Communication

Next, both parties need to have open, constant, and relevant information. Men are usually problematic in this area, but guys, we all need to work at this.

Amos 3:3 tells us, "Can two walk together, unless they are agreed?" Husbands and wives need to talk about every little thing. If they both want to see a fulfilling marriage, they need to agree on the vision that God gave their marriage, to talk about what they're going to do about it, and to check on each other.

Don't keep secrets from each other. You're partners from start to finish, and it's best to treat each other as such.

3) Lots of understanding

Lastly, couples should be willing to extend a gracious arm and a patient ear to their spouse. The Bible tells all married couples to love one another. First Corinthians 13:4-7 tells us what kind of love we should be giving to our spouses:

"Love suffers long and is kind; love envies not; love flaunts not itself and is not puffed up, does not behave itself improperly, seeks not its own, is not easily provoked, thinks no evil; rejoices not in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, and endures all things."

Yes, it's a challenge, but we're to love our spouses. Let's start by being longsuffering for their sake.