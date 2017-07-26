'Purpose World Tour' Cancellation News: Justin Bieber Says He Wants to Rest and Relax

Justin Bieber has cancelled the final tour dates of his "Purpose World Tour" due to

"unforeseen circumstances." His next stop was supposed to be in Arlington, Texas on July 29 before the tour was cut off.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni The Beijing government has banned Justin Bieber because of bad behavior.

"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them," Bieber's camp said in a statement on the singer's official Facebook page. "He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over [the] last 18 months," the statement continued.

Bieber, on the other hand, left a message to all the fans who wanted to see him perform during his concerts. "I love you guys. I think you guys are awesome. Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed. It's not my heart or anything," the singer said.

Those who've purchased tickets for the canceled concert dates will be refunded. According to Billboard, concert promoter AEG Presents said that refunding tickets won't be difficult for the company as the final tour dates of the "Purpose World Tour" weren't selling as well as the first part of the tour.

Out of the 14 shows left on Bieber's supposed itinerary, only one was sold out. In all the venues that were left, there were still 5,000 to 12,000 tickets available on the secondary market. But even with the slow sales, AEG was willing to push forward with the shows before Bieber pulled the plug.

He was set to perform in Dallas, New York, Denver, California, Minneapolis, Boston and Toronto. He was also supposed to head to Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore.

Bieber kicked off his "Purpose World Tour" in March 2016 to promote his fourth studio album. CNN reported that his concerts grossed $163.3 million last year and Bieber performed in front of a sold-out venue.

Meanwhile, Bieber was recently spotted near the beach in Santa Monica on July 24. After two years on the road, the singer said he's looking forward to "just resting, getting some relaxation."