'Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale' News: Netflix Launches First Interactive Show

Netflix gives streaming media a whole new look as it launched the first-ever interactive show, "Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale." This allows viewers — most likely children — to decide which plot point the show should follow. Each choice will send the story in a different direction.

Netflix official website"Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale" is Netflix's first-ever interactive show.

"Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale" is a 39-minute spinoff of the Netflix kids series, "The Adventures of Puss in Boots." The viewers will be asked to make a decision every two to four minutes, asking them questions like whether Puss should fight strangers valiantly or chat with them over a cup of tea. When using an iPad, a press of the finger will do the work; on a television, a remote control will be required.

"They are used to pressing play on the remote, setting it down and then just leaning back on the couch and letting Netflix roll," Netflix's director at product information, Carla Engelbrecht Fisher, said in a statement obtained by The New York Times. "In this case, we actually need them to hold on to the remote. We don't want it lost in the couch cushions. We need you to lean forward a little bit to engage with the choices," she added.

"Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale" is the first of several interactive shows Netflix plans to release over the coming months. The next one is titled "Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile" and will see a semi-truck racing dog and his pal, Darnell, test out ideas as the viewer tells them which one to try next.

There are eight different choices, which lead to four different possible endings in "Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile." Fans can also expect a third interactive show called "Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout," which will debut in early 2018.

For now, there are no plans to produce branching narrative titles for adult audiences. Fisher explained, "Now that the groundwork is laid we're interested to see how our members will interact with it and what kinds of stories our creators choose to tell."