Putin Denies Allegations of US Election Hacking

The controversy surrounding the United States' presidential election heats up, as Donald Trump and his government continue to deny election fraud claims. Earlier this year, the now-president was accused of conspiring with the Russian government to manipulate the 2016 election in order to make him president. The Russian government has also denied these claims, and to further explain their side, President Vladimir Putin answered all the allegations being thrown at his government.

REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Lucas Jackson A combination of file photos showing Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 15, 2016, and U.S. President Donald Trump posing for a photo in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016.

In an interview with "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly," Putin said that the hackers might be from other nations. He explained that these hackers just blamed Russia in manipulating the results. The leader of Russia also suggested that maybe America's own intelligence agencies were behind the incident and just put the blame on Russia.

"You have created a sensation out of nothing. And out of this sensation, you created a weapon of war against the president," Putin explained to host Kelly.

The Russian president was also very feisty in answering the question, saying, "You people over there ... good job. Your lives must be boring."

Another accusation Putin addressed was about him conspiring with former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn was fired from office due to misleading the court about his communication with Russia's representative to the United States.

Kelly asked the Russian president about this and mentioned the gala that he and Flynn attended. This was allegedly the time when Putin made contact with the former national security adviser. Putin explained that after making his speech, he quickly got off the stage and was then introduced to him.

"And then afterwards I was told, 'Do you know that was an American gentleman and he was involved in some things? He used to be in the security services.' That's it. I didn't even really talk to him," he said.

Aside from these allegations, the current president of Russia also denied blackmailing Trump and holding information against him.