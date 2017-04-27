'Puyo Puyo Tetris' Tips and Tricks: Sega America Releases Tutorial Videos on Several Game Techniques

The YouTube channel of Sega America has released several and helpful videos that guide players to get an edge in playing "Puyo Puyo Tetris."

Facebook/PuyoOfficialPromotional image for "Puyo Puyo Tetris."

These tutorial videos were apparently released five days ahead of the launch of "Puyo Puyo Tetris" on Nintendo Switch for the North America region on Tuesday.

According to Polygon, the tutorial videos are extra special considering that the one showing several ways to perform the best Tetris moves is no less than the streamer known as S2LSOFTENER. The report tagged S2LSOFTENER as "one of the 'Puyo Puyo Tetris' players."

For players who want to get ahead of others, especially in competitive game modes, they can take the time to watch the tutorial videos and be taught by one of the finest "Puyo Puyo Tetris" players on some of the best techniques for the game.

Apart from mastering techniques such as the notorious T-Spins, the videos uploaded by Sega America also teaches players how to give their opponents a hard time, such as one move that S2LSOFTENER refers to as Harassment Chains.

First, it is important for new gamers to note that "Puyo Puyo Tetris" is crossover game between the franchises "Puyo Puyo" and "Tetris." It was introduced in 2014 on PlayStation 3, Xbox One, PS Vita, Nintendo 3DS and the PS4 but only in Japan.

This year, it was ported to PS4 for other regions. It was also released as one of the games available on Nintendo Switch at launch day in Japan and last Tuesday in North America.

Being a crossover game, there are several game modes where the two franchises can be played separately and combined on others.

"Puyo Puyo Tetris" has four main game mode categories, namely Adventure, Multiplayer Arcade, Solo Arcade, and Online. These are then sub-divided to several other types of gameplay.

The Adventure mode has the most typical setup. A single player has to go through 10 acts that have 10 stages each, which means a total of 100 levels where players will be required to pass through various challenges that features either "Puyo Puyo" and "Tetris."

The Multiplayer Arcade allows four local gamers to join in a competitive play session. It includes several types of sub-category game modes that feature the game mechanics of both franchises. For example, in the Fusion mode, players will compete while dealing with both Puyos and Tetriminos simultaneously.

On the other hand, Solo Arcade lets a single player fight a competitive game session, but instead of going up against three other local players, they will go head-to-head with one to three AI opponents. Meanwhile, Online mode also lets players go up against three other gamers that come from different places in the world.