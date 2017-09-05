'Puzzle Fighter' Latest News: Capcom to Release Free-to-Play Remake of Classic Puzzle Game for Mobile

Capcom brings back a piece of history from the arcade cabinet with their announcement of a new "Puzzle Fighter," which will be free to play for Android and iOS. The classic puzzle will be out later this year, as the company announced in PAX West in Seattle.

During the PAX West, Capcom announced that they are bringing back the gameplay from the original "Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo" in the form of a mobile game. The new 2017 "Puzzle Fighter" will come free to the iPhone, iPad and Android devices, according to Digital Trends.

The classic "Super Puzzle Fighter" was launched as far back as 1996, and has since become an incredibly popular casual game in arcades everywhere. Following in the steps of the original, the new and portable version of this year's "Puzzle Fighter" will feature characters and music from popular Capcom games.

Fan favorites from the "Street Fighter" and "Darkstalkers" game series will clash head to head with popular "Megaman" and "Resident Evil" characters in this remake of an arcade classic. The art style for the new game looks to carry on the cutesy, oversized art from the arcade games, now rendered in high definition.

"Puzzle Fighter" for mobile will let players trade titles, characters and other collectibles to use in single player or multiplayer matches. Each character has their own abilities and can be matched with two more fighters to complete the roster, as listed off by Eurogamer.

For now, Capcom has revealed Ryu, Ken and Chun-Li from "Street Fighter" and Morrigan from "Darkstalkers." Jill from "Resident Evil," X from "Megaman," Dante from "Devil May Cry" plus Frank West and Chuck Greene from "Dead Rising" round up the roster list for now.

The video below shows off the new art style for Capcom's upcoming "Puzzle Fighter," coming free to mobile devices for Android and iOS. More details are expected to come in the following months as the game developer prepares for a launch later this year.