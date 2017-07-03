'Puzzle Puppers' Gameplay Review: The Adorable Puzzle Game For Every Doggo-Lover

Cardboard Keep's "Puzzle Puppers" is the dog-based puzzle game that is as fun as it is adorable. Heavily reminiscent of "Stephen's Sausage Roll," the game adds a coat of cuteness to the tricky grid-based puzzle solving for a much more relaxing experience.

Gameplay is simple, each puzzle contains one or more color-coded puppers and their food bowl. The goal is to guide each dog into their respective food bowl without crossing one another.

Cardboard Keep/Youtube Screenshot from 'Puzzle Puppers' trailer

Hams are also scattered on every puzzle. These hams are optional and are there to increase the puzzle's difficulty. Eating the hams provide players with more hearts which allow them to unlock more levels.

"Puzzle Puppers" feature 80 puzzles. While these levels have none of the difficulty that made "Stephen's Sausage Roll" so challenging, they are tricky enough to make players' rattle their noggins for solutions.

The game also adds new features as the player progresses such as holes and rivers to freshen up the gameplay. Still the goal is to lead the puppers to their dinner and collect as much hams as possible.

If the success of previous puzzle games such as "Candy Crush," "Angry Birds," and "Flappy Bird" is to be based upon, this could be the next viral game. Blending cute graphics and not-so-difficult puzzles is one winning formula for casual gaming.

Sadly the game is currently not a free-to-play title given that there's currently no other way to monetize the game other than selling it. One possible money-making feature to the game is to include a store where players can customize their puppers to their liking.

Fortunately, the game is currently 40 percent off on Steam. But until the game becomes free-to-play, most players won't be able to enjoy this cute but challenging puzzle game.

"Puzzle Puppers" is currently available for the iOS, Android, Mac, Linux, and Windows PC.