'Quake' World Championships News: ESL and id Software Team Up for eSports Competition at QuakeCon 2017

"Quake" eSports is making a comeback the World Championships at this year's QuakeCon. ESL Gaming is partnering up with Bethesda and id Software to host the event with a $1,000,000 prize pool.

Youtube/Bethesda A promo image from the Quake World Championships trailer.

The gothic-style first-person shooter was one of the premier eSports titles before competitive video gaming was even cool. Now with LAN events drawing thousands of crowds and filling up stadiums, it's time "Quake" showed everyone how eSports was in done the old days.

With its fast-paced action, the game is certainly an excellent eSports title filled with excitement and surprises. This is what ESL is counting on to rejuvenate the competition with the "Quake" World Championships.

"I think ESL and Bethesda have a great opportunity with 'Quake' Champions because of how good a spectator sport 'Quake' is. 'Quake' has the potential to unite viewers of all game genres," said Michal Blicharz, ESL's vice president for pro gaming. "ESL has 'Quake' in its DNA and we are a perfect esports partner for id Software."

The championships will include Duel (one-versus-one) and Sacrifice (four-versus-four) competitions and will begin this month. The finals event will be held live at QuakeCon 2017 in Dallas, Texas this August.

A total of 24 Duel teams and eight Sacrifice teams will travel to Dallas for the championship. Players from Europe, Russia and Asia will compete in the EU qualifiers while players from the Americas and Australia will compete in the NA qualifiers.

The first Duel qualifier games are scheduled to begin on June 29 for the EU qualifiers and June 30 for the NA qualifiers. For more details regarding schedules, players can visit the official ESL website.

A trailer for the world championships was also released along with the announcement. The two-minute clip shows what it's like to be a competitive "Quake" player.

Be sure to catch the "Quake" World Championships live at QuakeCon 2017.