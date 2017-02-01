QuakeCon 2017 News: ZeniMax Media Announces Schedule and New Venue

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

American video games company ZeniMax Media finally announced when and where QuakeCon 2017 is going to take place. After a decade, the event finds a new venue.

ZeniMax MediaZeniMax Media estimates that QuakeCon 2016 had up to 10,000 attendees.

In a news release through the QuakeCon official website, ZeniMax Media announced that QuakeCon 2017 will occur on Aug. 24 to 27 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

The annual QuakeCon event was first celebrated in August 1996 and has been regularly held around Texas since. The event sets the stage for the presentations of big video game titles and franchises created and developed by ZeniMax Media and its subsidiaries such as id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane Studios, BattleCry Studios, Bethesda Softworks, MachineGames and Tango Gameworks.

In QuakeCon, ZeniMax Media hosts a wide array of paid-to-access, bring-your-own-computer events and annual tournaments. Last year, QuakeCon had the Quake Live Duel Masters Championship and QuakeWorld TDM 2on2 Open competitions where the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd placers went home with $12,000, $7,000 and $3,000 in cash prizes, respectively.

Reports say that the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convection Center is a much bigger venue compared to Hilton Anatole, which has been QuakeCon's venue for 10 years since 2006 through 2016 except in 2009. It is believed that the change in venue was necessary after the event's overwhelming attendance record last year.

According to ZeniMax Media, QuakeCon 2016 had at least 10,000 attendees, adding that, "Over the years, attendees have also been treated to exclusive presentations and hands-on for several of Bethesda's upcoming games, including 'DOOM,' 'Dishonored 2,' 'Quake Champions' and more."

Since 1996, QuakeCon is a free to attend event that relies greatly on the help of its hundreds of volunteers. ZeniMax Media also announced that the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center will offer a special room rate of $185 per night for attendees who will also choose to stay there in the course of the four-day event.

However, ZeniMax Media's announcement was not clear whether the offer is for a limited number of rooms only. They advise attendees interested in the offer to call the venue's hotel or book online.